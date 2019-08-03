I've always been a little skeptical of the notion of karma. But after reading of the cancellation of this year's gay pride parade in Madison, I've become a true believer.
The organizers of last year's parade are now paying the price for their fateful --and hateful -- decision to ban uniformed police officers from last year's event. If you're constantly preening over your devotion to tolerance and inclusiveness while discriminating against a group because of their employment status, you are a hypocrite of the first order and richly deserve the negative consequences of your hypocrisy.
This event demonstrates perfectly what happens when a small cadre of politically correct fanatics is allowed to hijack an organization (in this case, OutReach LGBT Community Center) and force it to concede to their demands, no matter how trivial or preposterous. It's a shame this lesson had to be learned at the expense of an event that had provided spirited fun -- and some much-needed weirdness -- to the Madison community, gay and straight, for decades.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison