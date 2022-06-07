Pride flag isn't a political prop -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

I was disappointed to read the words of a gubernatorial campaign spokesperson on the progress pride flag now magnificently flying over the state Capitol building in Madison to honor Pride Month.

When he remarked that his candidate, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, “will not use flags over the Capitol as political props,” I think he baldly obscured with political speak the beautiful and necessary reason for this observance. Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Wisconsin need our support, and displaying this flag recognizes the human dignity that every person deserves.

It is imperative we recognize the persecution that LGBTQ+ people experience. We must understand that all people, regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation or race, are children of one God. We must recognize LGBTQ+ people deserve our care and camaraderie, especially when their personhood is questioned.

To suggest that this flag is a "political prop" insults beloved citizens of our state. I pray that he will retract his words and, rather, search for ways to unify people in our state.

Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison