Friday's letter to the editor "Flags should honor service to all" criticized the display of the LGBTQ rainbow flag below the U.S. flag. The letter was based on the narrow view that our flag represents those who have served our country in uniform.
Yet service to our country is not limited to military service. Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln never wore a military uniform, yet their images adorn Mount Rushmore and hold a special place in our national heritage. No one can doubt the important roles and patriotism of Ben Franklin, Frederick Douglass, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., and countless others who have been instrumental in forging the American experience and ethos.
Additionally, tying our flag to service unduly limits its significance. To many of us, our American flag represents the tolerance, diversity and struggles that define our place in the world -- 13 colonies, 50 states, more than 300 million citizens: white, black, brown, Asian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Christian and more.
While I am not lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, I believe the rainbow flag represents the struggles of discriminated classes of citizens to partake of the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I find its placement below our national flag most appropriate, because it represents a foundation of the hope and promise embodied in our national banner.
Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton