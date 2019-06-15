The letter writers in Thursday's paper decrying the rainbow flag on the state Capitol need to get out more.
In my little town, the so-called "gay lifestyle" means buying a home, paying taxes, raising kids, actively participating in church activities and being a wonderful friend.
One letter says the rainbow flag is all about sexual preference, glossing over the years of discrimination and prejudice against gay people in our country. I recommend Googling presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg's thoughts on waiting until he was in his 30s to come out -- "If you could have offered me a pill that could make me straight, I would have swallowed it before you could give me a swig of water.” Does that sound like someone who felt he had a choice in his sexuality?
A flag is a powerful symbol of unity for a nation or state. It's representative of the total experience of all people, both past and present, …
Let's celebrate an end to those days and declare our support of Wisconsinites who once had to fear losing their jobs if they had been honest about who they were. They were denied the same rights that heterosexual people like me have always taken for granted.
Mary Arnold, Columbus