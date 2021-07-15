Prices are soaring under Biden -- Greg Steiner

Inflation at 5.4%? Good joke. Only the most naive or mathematically challenged person on the planet could agree with such a low inflation rate.
In 14 months, gas prices have tripled. I purchased gas for $1 per gallon in May of 2020. Today it is over $3 per gallon. Housing costs, either purchasing or renting, are up over 10%. Prices for goods and services of just about any type are way up. Used car prices are up over 10%. Food costs are also up dramatically.
The Biden administration tells us inflation is up 5.4% -- this can't be true. Only the most ill-informed or out-of-touch person would make such a comment. Please tell the truth and push back. Our government is run by incompetent people. To repeat or report such rubbish is irresponsible.
Greg Steiner, Mount Horeb