Price on carbon will spur innovation -- Bruce Beck

Over time, some inventions are keystone adaptations that magnify and extend benefits to successive generations of people.
The introduction of money, for example, enhanced economic exchange with increased flexibility. The telescope enlightens us about our situation in the physical universe. The engine dramatically enlarges our physical powers. The scientific experiment advances our ability to establish and expand a body of reliable information. The microscope expands our powers of observation.
Now we can introduce another true keystone adaptation: a rising price on carbon emissions. Without this innovation, our economy will continue to ignore the significant damage caused by the combustion of fuels in the atmosphere. These include greenhouse temperature effects, diseases caused by some combustion byproducts, and the rising acidification of the oceans.
A federal price on carbon emissions will magnify and expand incentives for the private sector of the economy to invest in clean energy alternatives such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal or nuclear power. The public sector may also decide to invest in clean energy alternatives. But the keystone step will be to first place a price on carbon emissions. Its benefits will ripple through the economy for generations to come.
Bruce Beck, Madison