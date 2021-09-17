Price on carbon can save climate -- Steve Lewis

Thanks for running Cynthia Tucker's column in the Sept. 7 State Journal, "The climate crisis and denial both deepen."

I agree with her that we are seeing the effects of climate change right now with increasing extreme weather events and devastating wildfires. I also share her frustration with the many people who are in denial about what is happening.

In addition to adapting to climate change by protecting against flooding and increasing disaster funding, we should mitigate it by getting at the root cause: the burning of fossil fuels.

I believe that the most effective way of doing this is by putting a price on carbon. It just so happens that the Senate Finance Committee, as part of budget reconciliation, is actively considering a steadily increasing price on carbon, starting at $15 per ton, with rebates going back to American households.

Please call Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and President Joe Biden and tell them to support a price on carbon.

Steve Lewis, Fitchburg