Price gouging now is immoral -- Arden Mahlberg

It was heartening to read about area businesses switching gears to produce desperately needed medical supplies in the March 29 State Journal story "Companies gearing up to battle the pandemic." Some seem determined to price those products as low as possible so everyone can access them.
This is in stark contrast to your March 25 story “Gouging complaints surge in US,” about companies profiteering from this situation of dire need. Among those who should be called out are suppliers who are engaging states and hospitals in bidding wars. This is simply immoral.
This pandemic has given us a crash course in shared vulnerability and shared responsibility. Many of us hope this awareness will shape how we conduct ourselves from now on, so we don’t just return to business as usual. Prices for goods and services need not be set as high as the market will bear, as has been the standard, even in the sale of our homes.
The ethic “make as much money as you can” conflicts with shared vulnerability and responsibility. Instead, we can adopt the value of pricing products and services as low as possible so the greatest number of people can benefit. Each of us has a role in that campaign.
Arden Mahlberg, Madison
