 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Press should investigate Biden -- David J Rizzo
0 comments

Press should investigate Biden -- David J Rizzo

  • 0

The Biden campaign is using the same “non-denial denial” strategy employed by the Nixon administration. That didn’t work out too well the first time around.

Maybe another pair of intrepid reporters should implement the “follow the money” effort employed by Woodward and Bernstein almost 50 years ago. Of course that would require two objective journalists who value seeking the truth over some political agenda to ask the right questions.

In Watergate, it was the administration that designed the cover-up of the burglary and other related crimes and misdeeds. Today, it’s the mainstream media blocking light from being shined on this story about Hunter Biden's dealing in Ukraine. The media is preventing the voting public from hearing the facts. Indeed, with the help of their social media platform cohorts, they are not even allowing the topic to be discussed.

A free press leading to a free exchange of ideas is fundamental to our democratic form of government. Just a few years ago, the esteemed Washington Post adopted the slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” They and others would do well to shine a light on this story to find the truth, versus leaving all of us in the dark.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics