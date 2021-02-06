Press needs to challenge the left -- David J. Rizzo

The man behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office of the White House is an empty vessel whose aspirational message of unity is laid threadbare by how many executive orders he has signed. His oratorical brilliance reached its zenith with “Gimme a break. C’mon man.”
If the esteemed fourth estate watchdogs are really interested in finding out why such an enormous swath of our country is a combination of scared and pissed off -- instead of serving as loyal toadies -- they should tell the sanctimonious left to stop the self-righteous pontificating. Ask them:
When you say "unity," don’t you mean compliance?
When you say "negotiation," don’t you mean capitulation?
When you say "free speech," don’t you mean our speech?
Challenge them to muster up enough courage and honesty to actually say what they mean.
America is a wonderfully designed and improbably successful experiment in self governance, based on everyone’s voice being heard. We owe it to our ancestors and our progeny to prevent the establishment of a ruling class that damns some voices into a maelstrom of irreversible silence.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg