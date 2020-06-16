President's Tulsa rally is indecent -- Elizabeth Kingston

Have you no sense of decency, Mr. President? Holding a political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the midst of a pandemic is insensitive, reckless and totally irresponsible.

Millions of Americans are being told to stay home, socially distance and wear masks. Millions are out of work because it has been deemed unsafe to be in close contact with other people. Nearly 115,000 Americans are dead. Festivals, sporting events, concerts are all cancelled. Schools, camps, museums are closed.

Yet President Donald Trump is holding a rally where those seeking tickets have to sign a liability waiver acknowledging the inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19? What? Recently, Oklahoma has recorded some of its largest single-day increases in cases since the pandemic began.

Heck, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't even get a haircut.

Elizabeth Kingston, Madison