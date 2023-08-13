Can we stop arguing about the wrongdoing of Donald Trump and Hunter Biden?

None of the candidates running for president should be talking about criminal cases against Hunter Biden or Trump. Let those issues be settled in the courts. Let’s start discussing issues that impact everyday American citizens.

How are we going to handle global warming? What are we going to do about the teacher shortage? How can we improve our schools and health care systems? What is happening with our immigration system? What is causing the wealth gap in our country? Are we in danger of losing our democracy?

These are the issues that should be dominating our political discussions. Let Hunter Biden and Trump have their day in court. Let them be judged by a jury of their peers. Do not drag their legal baggage onto the campaign trail.

Susan Swoboda, Whitewater