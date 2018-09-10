The Aug. 31 story about a church service for U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., reported that “neither [former Vice President Joe] Biden nor other speakers uttered President Donald Trump’s name, but Biden made what some saw as a veiled reference to the president when he talked about McCain’s character.”
What is with Trump’s power over people? The Republicans seem to be afraid to challenge him about any of his outrageous statements, tweets or policies. The Democrats and liberals are always talking about his misdeeds, but they seem to be afraid to even mention his name.
This is not Harry Potter’s world. Trump is not Voldemort. Come on Democrats, and Republicans. If you can talk about him, you can say his name. Nothing bad will happen.
Joseph Passaniti, Madison