President Trump is not an abomination -- Joyce McRoberts

The talented State Journal cartoonist, Phil Hands, glibly and honestly called President Donald Trump the “orange abomination” in his "jeer in review" column last Sunday. The “orange” part I understand. But an “abomination”?

Hands obviously dislikes Trump. I would think he would be glad to have a president who lends himself so well to being caricatured.

Is it an “abomination” to have respect for the unborn living within a mother's womb?

Is is an "abomination" to build a wall to protect American citizens from illegal immigrants who don't have driver's licences and might drive while drunk? The wall also can help keep out criminals and terrorists who mean us harm. Many prison inmates in the United States are illegal immigrants, and many immigrants apprehended at our southern border aren't from Mexico. They are coming from all over the world. Getting here without permission means they don't have to be vetted.

Is it an "abomination" to want to protect American jobs from illegal immigrants who use our emergency clinics and education system?