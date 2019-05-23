I learned early on that this president has a unique way to decide certain issues.
If it's a choice between doing what's best for the country or doing what makes him look best to his "base," guess what the default is?
This led to the outrageous government shutdown and also to the separation of children and infants from their parents. And now, when he tweeted, "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," what I hear is that iconic Clint Eastwood character Dirty Harry with his signature line, "Go ahead, make my day."
It is truly sad we have let ourselves be taken by the likes of this profoundly unqualified and unfit impostor in the White House.
John Baumann, Madison