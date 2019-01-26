Our country is divided along political lines, and it seems we rarely agree on anything. Can we at least be united recognizing that the current president of the United States is a pathological liar?
The Washington Post fact-checker reports that President Donald Trump has made 6,420 false claims in his first 649 days in office. These are facts, not opinions. I didn’t bother to watch a recent Oval Office televised speech, preferring to wait for the fact-checked version so as not to expose myself to the usual barrage of falsehoods told by this president.
Unfortunately, this is not the exception, as every presidential press conference, tweet or even official White House statements are filled with falsehoods. It is a sad state of affairs to think that as a country this might be the single thing that most of us can agree to. On the other hand, it’s a place to start.
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison