President Pence would be better -- Stephen Blake

I don't like President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, who never saw an adversary he didn't want to bomb. But at least Bolton apparently takes his oath to the Constitution seriously and has now, in effect, testified before the American people that the president is lying when he denies a quid pro quo.
Now Bolton should have to testify before the Senate under oath. If the price for that is Hunter Biden being subpoenaed -- so be it.
Actually, I would love to hear the president's lawyers explain why Biden's position on the board of a gas company could have had any effect on military aid or influenced the president's behavior. Bolton says President Trump withheld aid for a "political errand," as one House witness described it. If that's true, it is an abuse of power and Trump needs to go. And don't get me started on the second article of impeachment.
A conviction would not overturn the 2016 election. Didn't everyone who voted for Trump also vote for Vice President Mike Pence? No one except for the right- and left-wing fever swamps is suggesting that Pence will or should be impeached, too. Can anyone imagine Pence causing such chaos as president?
Stephen Blake, Oxford