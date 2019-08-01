I remember our current president saying he would drain the swamp. In my lifetime, only one administration had several high-level people convicted of crimes before now. That was the Nixon administration.
If that doesn’t scare you, look at President Donald Trump's picks for Cabinet positions. Most are former lobbyists. Several of his past picks had to resign, and some are under criminal investigation. Trump will probably be indicted after his term for campaign finance violations and obstruction.
I see grounds for impeachment. But if he was impeached now, Vice President Mike Pence would pardon him.
I never watched his show "The Apprentice," but I think many of his supporters did and based their vote on a television show. I want a leader with integrity, compassion, courage and a desire to learn. In other words, the exact opposite of who we have now.
Kurt Zemke, Baraboo