As a small business co-founder in attendance at President Joe Biden’s recent Milwaukee event, I’m truly hopeful for the future of our business and our country. Celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act’s one-year anniversary, the president highlighted how the law is creating thousands of jobs in clean energy. At Green Homeowners United, we know the Inflation Reduction Act's energy tax credits will boost our business and help us to create good-paying union jobs for several years to come.

By creating tax credits and rebates for energy efficiency improvements such as insulation and windows, the Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes homeowners to employ local businesses such as ours to make their homes more energy efficient. The program will be huge for firms such as ours. Because this legislation is around for at least 10 years, we can better plan for our business’ future needs.

In an industry that is traditionally low-wage and with high turnover, we are excited to hire more union workers. We want to prove it is possible to create family supporting jobs while tackling climate change. When President Biden is aiming to take on climate issues, he is also helping working people earn a good living -- because taking on climate change and building the middle class go hand in hand.

Kevin Kane, chief economist, Green Homeowners United, West Allis