Joe Biden has had a remarkable presidency to date, following what will likely be remembered as the most chaotic administration in our nation's history.

Biden's transition was made difficult by his predecessor, who refused to accept Biden's win and refused to assist in an orderly transition. Despite the difficultly, the Biden administration hit the ground running.

Deploying COVID-19 vaccines was a first step in leading the country out of the pandemic. Biden's knowledge and years of government experience allowed him to pass legislation to keep the country from financial default and to address aging infrastructure. Biden has championed an economic idea that centers on the middle class, leaving behind the old trickled-down economy.

Biden knows "America first" means our country must be a leader. Biden has worked with allies to build understanding and alliances. These alliances work to fight aggression, promote understanding and facilitate trade around the world.

I cannot overlook Biden's age, and I wish our country had more young leaders. But actuarial tables, hereditary and lifestyle suggest Biden will be around and active for many years. The quick mind of youth is replaced by the wisdom of age, and Biden's wisdom is a valuable resource.

Biden has done the work necessary for him to ask the American people for an additional four years as president. I hope that people will give this due consideration as we move into an election year.

Mark K. Allen, Madison