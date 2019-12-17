President isn't above the law -- Lila Hemlin

Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Trust voters to end sad Trump era," was informative to me, giving the option of censure. But that wouldn't remove the divisive president with a problem in telling the truth.

An impeachment has little chance of getting through the Senate where the GOP is in lockstep with the president, no matter how much he lies and distances himself from the truth. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had already stated he will be unconstitutionally partisan toward President Donald Trump. The president will use the vote in the Senate as full exoneration, which would not be true. He did the same thing with the Mueller report.

This president and the minions doing his bidding have done more to undermine our democracy than I can remember in my seven decades of life. The GOP claims to be the party of family values, but it is supporting a proven adulterer and liar who refuses to release his tax returns and whose dishonest use of his foundation led to paying a $2 million fine. He either fires anyone who disagrees with him, or childishly calls them names.

No one is above the law, not even President Trump.

Lila Hemlin, Madison

