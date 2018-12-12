With every day's new revelations, more and more newsprint is being devoted to the possibility of impeachment for President Donald Trump. This in turn brings myriad permutations of actions and outcomes, all of which require additional coverage and explanation.
In the interest of journalistic efficiency, may I suggest taking a cue from our cousins across the pond? Rather than the cumbersome word "impeachment" and all subsequent necessary verbiage, we should simply refer to the entire sordid situation as "Trexit."
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison