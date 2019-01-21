The optics are not good.
President Donald Trump meets with Russian president Vladimir Putin five times with little or no physical or written record of what was discussed. What was he trying to hide?
Even if these were all innocent conversations, President Trump has handed Putin a huge tactical advantage. With no records, Putin is free to blackmail our president with a myriad of transgressions (real or imagined), and President Trump has no way to disprove them.
Whether you are a Trump supporter or a Trump hater, it should be clear Putin has played Trump -- the "great negotiator" -- like a cheap violin.
Thomas Bartell, Verona