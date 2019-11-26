After two weeks of public testimony in the House impeachment hearings, we clearly see that our executive branch pursued two disparate diplomatic channels with Ukraine.
One was a path furthering tangible support for a developing democracy, Ukraine, struggling with an aggressive and powerful neighbor, Russia. The other concerned the Trump administration combating corruption by pressuring the Ukrainian president to announce investigations of a single company with the son of a political rival on its board. This latter agenda was improper.
If a meeting in the Oval Office and possibly the release of approved military support were likely conditional on Ukraine announcing investigations, President Donald Trump should be held accountable.
It is "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Trump knew and approved of the latter agenda. Regardless of his involvement in its planning, this is impeachable if "a favor" was required of Ukraine.
But let’s really stretch reasonable doubt momentarily and accept that the latter channel was pursued without President Trump's knowledge or approval. Shouldn't we expect the Justice Department to seek charges against those working behind the president’s back?
White House materials and testimony from others, which have been blocked by the president, could answer this clearly and also address whether this agenda constituted bribery. Not releasing these materials is obstruction of justice -- also a “high crime.”
Checkmate.
Brian Parks, Madison