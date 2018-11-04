I read recently about the president's verbal proposal to end "birthright" citizenship.
I mentioned this to my daughter, who is a senior in high school and currently taking an American government class.
"He can't do that" she replied.
"Why not?" I said.
Her reply? "It's in the Constitution, in the 14th Amendment."
That is correct.
President Donald Trump, you cannot change the Constitution by executive order. That is in the Constitution, too, in Article V. Even a high school student knows that.
Eric Korbitz, Whitefish Bay