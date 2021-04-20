Preserve iconic Downtown stores -- Lyle Krall

Reading Thursday's article "Pipefitter closes up shop after nearly 50 years" only reinforces the flawed efforts by Madison's mayor in the rebuilding of our iconic State Street.

No other place is really like State Street, and long-standing shops such as Pipefitters are part of the counterculture that made it so. After 50 years, yet another longtime retailer closes its doors after a difficult year due to COVID-19 and looting. The devotion from the mayor should be on sustaining these landmarks, rather than focusing on financing new business.

To add insult to injury, she will now proudly display the plywood art that served as sole protection of these properties in an art show that she is backing. May I suggest a space be set aside at the display for a moment of silence to those businesses and business owners whose dreams and livelihoods are forever dimmed by her lack of loyalty to those who made State Street interesting and inviting.

Lyle Krall, Madison