Preserve history, not old buildings -- Mark K. Allen

Madison is a growing city that needs more housing. The Filenne House, a 1950s-era utilitarian building with no architectural significance, should not stand in the way of that housing.

The historical importance of the Filenne House should be preserved, but that does not mean preserving the building. The historical significance can be noted on a on-site plaque with a more detailed history provided at an appropriate location, such as the Wisconsin Historical Museum.

Saving the past is important, but we must also look to the future of our city. Housing is too important an issue to set aside for this old building. I do not want to see Madison's Downtown become a collection of old building that people just pass by as they lead their daily lives.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

