I’m troubled that the decision-makers involved with plans for a new Wisconsin Historical Museum refuse to value the presence of historic buildings on the Capitol Square.

It’s ironic that a building dedicated to highlighting our state’s history won’t reflect any of the city’s architectural history in the new façade. The Overture Centre incorporates both the facades of former Yost-Kessinich Department Store and the Capitol Theatre. This conjunction of both historical and modern makes the Overture a stellar building. Why is this practice of facadism not being considered for the historical museum?

An important part of what gives a city character and a sense of community is its history. One way of acknowledging this history is by preserving historic buildings, because they are witnesses to the aesthetic and cultural history of a city. What better place than the Wisconsin Historical Museum preserving this ambiance? How does razing history serve a higher and better purpose?

Traveling recently to our nation’s capital, I saw many successful examples of facadism in historical blocks. The facades maintained the historical look, while larger, more functional space was built behind the facades. Madison decision-makers, please reconsider before the wrecking ball erases a beautiful past.

Leigh Barczi, Madison