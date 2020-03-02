Presence of police can be reassuring -- Mark Condon

The State Journal's editorial in Sunday's newspaper, "School Board backs public safety again," hit the mark for this progressive Madisonian who supports our well-trained police department.

Thankfully, we still have voices on the School Board who restore sanity to discussions of public issues that Madison's far left so often dominates.

Banning police officers at special school events is even more absurd than eliminating the four police officers who function as school resource officers in our high schools. The presence of police officers at public events is a reassuring sight. They are easily identifiable if needed and trained to respond as officers did last summer when gunshots created panic at the end of the "Shake the Lake" festival. Would School Board member Ananda Mirilli's “community social workers, mental health professionals" or "restorative justice practitioners” run to danger?

Shootings may be relatively rare, but the recent tragic event at the Miller complex in Milwaukee is just the latest mass shooting in a nation where guns and violence are a major public health crisis. They can occur anytime with no warning.