Preschool teachers need living wage -- Linda Eisele

A great deal of press attention lately has highlighted the shortage of staff for child care. This has always been an issue, but never greater than now with the COVID pandemic.
Many reasons are given. But the cover of the Parade Magazine in the Aug. 29 Wisconsin State Journal says it all: The lowest paid person represented was the early childhood teacher making a poverty wage. Meanwhile, sports and celebrity figures -- even a child as a toy reviewer -- were making millions.
Why would anyone want to enter a field that requires a significant amount of education and skill to not even make a living wage that could support a family?
Until we value the teachers who care for our children and provide wages and benefits that are commensurate with the work that they do, the shortage will only get worse.
Linda Eisele, Madison