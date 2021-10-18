 Skip to main content

Prepare to protest BRT on State St.-- Paul Quinn
In the face of the near-unanimity of opposition from Downtown Madison residents and businesses, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is bulldozing ahead with her plans to run bus rapid transit down State Street, repeatedly shrugging off constituent objections with an indifference that is astounding in an elected official.

Her obsession is a textbook example of an idée fixe. And it is time to recognize it as such and to acknowledge that it is beyond rational challenge. Municipal colleagues haven't been able to convince her.

So it is down to us. We have to make it plain to the mayor at every opportunity that if she wants our votes next time out, rerouting BRT off State Street is essential. 

The bulldozers have to stay parked. And there is still time to stop them. But once they roll down State Street, hope is dead (as is the vitality and prosperity of the neighborhood we all love -- for generations to come.)

For my part, I'm putting together a set of comfy, rough clothes for the sit-down demonstrations.

Paul Quinn, Madison

