Prepare for mail-in vote in November -- Mark Condon

How do we prevent the nation from becoming Wisconsin?

That question is being asked across the nation following our embarrassingly foolish election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos posting a video of himself clothed in mask, gown and gloves -- as doctors and nurses nationwide suffer dire shortages -- is a political joke. Contrast his picture with the one of Milwaukee voters stretched around city blocks dressed in street clothes wearing homemade masks. Are Republicans that clueless or that cruel?

Gov. Tony Evers shares some blame. He could have tried to cancel the election or called the special session much earlier. The court results would not have changed. But clerks around the state would have had more time to prepare, and public opinion could have rallied behind him. Gov. Evers needs more backbone as Republicans continue to strip him of power.

The answer for November is mail-in ballots. Republicans will sue and scream voter fraud, but fraud is and always has been virtually nonexistent. The Brennan Center for Justice has shown that fraud is incredibly rare. Republicans know this, but their goal is to suppress a constitutional right more important than owning a gun.

Democracy is fragile and as threatened now as ever.

Mark Condon, Madison