Prepare for long slog against virus -- David Higgens

"Physical distancing" is a more accurate term than "social distancing."

People can still socialize through the phone and the internet. Social distancing is a term that describes the 1918 pandemic, but technology creates social networks that didn’t exist at that time.

People physically isolating themselves is the most important step to prevent the spread of the virus. People who work in industries that come into contact with the public: police officers, fire fighters, grocery stores workers, gas stations clerks and of course, health care workers should be tested first.

What is the accuracy of the various tests that are being used? Some reports suggest that many antibody tests are unreliable. That is worse than not being tested at all. Developing a vaccine is a long process that can take 10-15 years.

There are uncertainties, incorrect predictions, and conflicting information as we progress through these strange days. Maybe we will get back to somewhat normal life in September.

David Higgens, Racine