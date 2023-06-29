The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act goes into effect this month. This act will require employers to provide a reasonable accommodation to workers for known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. All legislators who voted against the act were Republicans.

Women want the choice to carry pregnancy to term with the confidence that they will have needed prenatal care and funding for women, infants and children. Women want the choice to carry pregnancy to term with the confidence they will be granted necessary workplace accommodations. Women want the choice to raise children in communities with safe drinking water, strong schools and public transportation. Women of color want the choice to carry pregnancy to term without the fear of maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white women.

Republicans are not extending their purported commitment to life to pregnant mothers and their growing families. The progressive Democratic agenda offers protection for women who make the choice to bear and raise their child. Voters can be both principled and support a progressive agenda that cares for vulnerable and disenfranchised people and provides the needed support for women who are pregnant or raising infants and children.

Christine Gordon, Neshkoro