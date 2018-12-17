I moved here 22 years ago from Detroit, and after three months finally figured out what felt different. I felt safe.
I wondered how long the Madison area could hang onto that. But think about the crime news lately: armed robberies, carjackings, home invasions and auto thefts. They’re coming thick and fast.
It seems to me the safe time is over. Oh, you can still feel safe, but not unless we all adopt the defensive safety practices that help keep Detroiters secure. I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, with a hint of quiet pride, “I never lock my door.” Sorry. That’s foolhardy.
Here’s my prescription for safety:
1. Your house and garage should always be locked, even when you’re there. Never leave your vehicle unlocked. Make locking up a firm habit.
2. Lock your vehicle doors immediately when you get in, before you put on your seat belt.
3. Be prepared for carjacking attempts. That means when you pull up behind someone at a light, or go through a restaurant drive through, always leave room in front for you to drive away should a thug approach. Leave those windows up. And be careful when parking.
Brenda Ingersoll, Deerfield