In the past week, the State Journal has published two almost identical letters asserting the belief that all must accept Jesus  as their personal savior.

How are such pronouncements relevant to a letters to the editor column? These letters weren't dealing with any social, political, cultural, or other current events issues which are the province of a newspaper. In addition, such exclusionary views are insulting to those of us who are not born-again Christians, such as Buddhists, Jews, Hindus, mainstream Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, secular humanists and others.

The place for such preaching is in a church or religious institution, not in a general newspaper, in my opinion.

Michael Sweet, Madison

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

View comments