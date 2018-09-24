In the past week, the State Journal has published two almost identical letters asserting the belief that all must accept Jesus as their personal savior.

Accept Christ to enter eternal life -- Rock Peterson I write to encourage everyone in Madison to accept the lord Jesus Christ as their savior.

How are such pronouncements relevant to a letters to the editor column? These letters weren't dealing with any social, political, cultural, or other current events issues which are the province of a newspaper. In addition, such exclusionary views are insulting to those of us who are not born-again Christians, such as Buddhists, Jews, Hindus, mainstream Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, secular humanists and others.

Faith can help in turbulent times -- Marcia Larson Thank you to the author of Monday's letter to the editor "Accept Christ to enter eternal life" for one of the most meaningful letters ever written.

The place for such preaching is in a church or religious institution, not in a general newspaper, in my opinion.

Michael Sweet, Madison