 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Pray for grieving families in Texas -- Jack Meegan

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

With heartfelt sorrow, we pray for the families of the victims in the school shootings in Texas.

We hope and pray that our children will be protected in their schools. We are thankful for the law enforcement personnel and emergency response units that are available in our communities and thank them for their service. With their training, hopefully this will not occur in our area.

May we always keep the education and safety of our children as our top priority. May God have mercy on those lost and their families.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics