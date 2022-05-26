Pray for grieving families in Texas -- Jack Meegan

With heartfelt sorrow, we pray for the families of the victims in the school shootings in Texas.
We hope and pray that our children will be protected in their schools. We are thankful for the law enforcement personnel and emergency response units that are available in our communities and thank them for their service. With their training, hopefully this will not occur in our area.
May we always keep the education and safety of our children as our top priority. May God have mercy on those lost and their families.
Jack Meegan, Baraboo