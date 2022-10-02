Pray for Democrats to win in November -- Marcia Kaminski

I was scrupulously raised Roman Catholic. I thought I knew the answer to the abortion question.

I knew women who had abortions, but I was aloof from their choice. I now regret my guarded view of women who chose to have an abortion. But my regret has brought me deeper insights into how different each of us and our circumstances are.

The Dalai Lama believes religions are not the answer to the world’s problems. Instead, he believes our education systems are a solution because they are best equipped to teach the interrelatedness of all life. This understanding will eventually lead to more just governments, healthier ecosystems and more joy.

During tough times, when I was widowed with three young children, Teilhard de Chardin’s long view in his prayer “Trust in the slow work of God” comforted me. If you need comfort during these tough political times, you can find Chardin’s prayer on the internet.

This November we have better choices in the Democratic Party candidates who respect women’s rights, diversity, healthier ecosystems and a quality education system for all. For the good of us all and Mother Earth, I pray you will vote for Democratic candidates this Nov. 8.

Marcia Kaminski, Grafton