Practice love in this time of fear -- Thomas Gibson

Good people everywhere are doing everything they can to keep the rest of us healthy and safe. Millions of professional people, out of their pure love for human life, are now helping us to survive through difficult times.
Who are they? Epidemiologists at the Centers for Disease Control track the spreading virus and use their scientific knowledge to contain it. Doctors use their knowledge to heal people who are already ill. Still others, such as social workers organize relief efforts, food and other essential items for those of us who stay home. Ordinary citizens volunteer and help us, too.
We all are in this together, and we need each other. As Henry David Thoreau said, “Living is so dear.” We value human life in its great diversity. We all recognize the universal emotion of love: It is real, widespread and spreads like ripples in society as a pebble thrown into water. We can only take care of ourselves, empower our children, and care take of those who are particularly vulnerable.
The quintessential nature of being human is to love ourselves and each other in this time of fear.
Thomas Gibson, DeForest
