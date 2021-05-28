Powless was coach who truly cared -- Bob Frasor

I was one of John Powless’ first signed basketball recruits at Wisconsin and very proud of it. Yes, all of us who played for John or knew him through tennis or simply had the pleasure to meet him were indeed fortunate people.

Perhaps it was his genuine smile or his ability to truly listen whenever I spoke with him that I marveled. “JP” always had time for you, and even the little things became important for him. He truly cared about the well-being of his players both on and off the court.

Coach Powless will not be remembered for his outstanding won-loss record. But he should be credited with recruiting players who became doctors, teachers, professors, lawyers, businessmen and other professionals -- and that they graduated from the University of Wisconsin.

I’m proud to call myself a Badger and will always thank Powless for bringing me to Madison.

Bob Frasor, Blue Island, Illinois, 1972 Badger basketball captain