Power should be locally generated -- Allen Pincus

We need to replace fossil fuels with renewable resources such as solar and wind. But unless we also replace the outdated model of generating electricity in large central plants and sending it over long distances, we will not fully realize the benefits of renewable energy. That includes environmental protection, lower costs and reliability.

Environmental protection? Fertile farmland and large sections of the unique Driftless Area are being destroyed to construct huge solar installations and gigantic wind turbine plants. The energy they produce will be sent east of Wisconsin through massive, environmentally destructive high-voltage transmission lines.

Lower costs? The cost of constructing such projects will result in higher utility bills.

Reliability? High-voltage lines are vulnerable to fires, storms and hacking by domestic and foreign enemies.

Local generation and distribution such as rooftop and community-based solar is the model we need to follow to realize the benefits of renewable energy. But the model needs to be embodied in the laws governing the generation and distribution of energy.

That brings us to the November elections. Find out how the candidates envision our energy future before you vote.

Allen Pincus, Barneveld