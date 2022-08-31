Power plant will harm climate -- Meghan Pierce

The Environmental Protection Agency’s concern over the proposed natural gas plant called the Nemadji Trail Energy Center highlights what we should be pushing for. The assessment for the proposed gas plant in Superior failed to fully review the project's potential impact on climate change.

EPA raises concerns over proposed Superior gas plant The EPA says a preliminary review of the plant fails to account for the project’s full greenhouse gas emissions, which could cause more than $2 billion in harm.

The plant could cause around $2 billion in climate damages from greenhouse gas emissions, the EPA estimates. Dairyland Power plans to seek a loan from the Rural Utilities Service to help pay for the plant. Governmental investment in natural gas is not the answer. “Natural” gas is harmful for the climate, resulting in greenhouse gases, such as high levels of methane. Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas.

The only ways to fight climate change are by reducing energy use and switching to renewable energy sources. This proposal also has harmful effects on Native American tribes that must be taken into account. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made limited outreach to the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa about its concerns.

We need to ensure we collaborate with indigenous people and promote environmental justice. Take action against this. Enter a public comment to support clean technology, not this new gas power plant.

Meghan Pierce, Sauk City