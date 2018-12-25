As a mother, grandmother and retired family physician who has practiced in southwestern Wisconsin for 30 years, I am writing in opposition to the American Transmission Co. lines proposed from Dubuque, Iowa, to Middleton. They will be a threat to our health, and we don't need the power here.
Being in the beauty of the land that Mother Nature created is key to the physical, psychological and spiritual health of each of us. The Driftless Area in southwestern Wisconsin is a nationally recognized unique environment visited by many for its beauty and renewing properties. Any destruction of these characteristics will reduce its special ability to improve health and generate well-being.
Additionally, the lines will negatively impact our economy. Property values, tourism and the potential for young people moving into our communities will decrease significantly. And our rates will go up.
The ATC lines proposed for southwestern Wisconsin will negatively impact our health, environment, personal expenses and communities. I oppose them. I hope you lend your voice in opposition as well.
Cathryn Kaiser, Mineral Point