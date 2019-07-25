Thanks to Ellen Nowak and Rebecca Valcq for attending some of the hearings held in Lancaster, Madison and Dodgeville in June about the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project. Along with Mike Huebsch, the three commissioners for the Public Service Commission will decide if the American Transmission Company will be allowed to erect high voltage wires, invading our beautiful, natural Driftless Area in southwest Wisconsin.
The commissioners should make sure everything about the proposal is legal. The wires also could be a danger to many birds, some of which could be protected species.
Eminent domain is another area of suspicion. How can it be legal to take away (steal) personal property, and in some cases put the wires very close to homes? Some people are worried about human health risks, including for children.
Jean Luecke, Dodgeville