Wisconsinites are at our best when we come together to take on shared challenges. And it's time for us to take on one of the greatest challenges of our time -- climate change.
To combat climate change, our state needs to increase its dependence on clean energy. Driven largely by declining costs, renewable energy is becoming a larger piece of the region’s energy mix, but we need more infrastructure to efficiently deliver that power to consumers. For this reason, I strongly support the proposed Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission line.
I work in the renewable energy industry and have seen firsthand how important projects like this are to our transition to an energy system powered by carbon-free wind and solar. There are “bottlenecks” across the grid and until we address those, there is a ceiling to what we can accomplish. We can and will continue to see growth in the production of in-state wind and solar, but Wisconsin customers also need access to these resources from states to the west.
As the father of two young children, I know we have to act now to tackle this challenge and we must move quickly. The Public Service Commission should approve the Cardinal Hickory Creek project.
Chris Kunkle, Sun Prairie