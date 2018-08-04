Wisconsin was home for the first 56 years of my life before work transferred me to Colorado four years ago.
Last week, I had the chance to fly into Minneapolis and drive down to Madison. Congratulations, Wisconsin utility companies. You have successfully blighted one of the most beautiful interstate highways in the country (and I have traveled more than a few).
Now it sounds like they are going after another Wisconsin gem, the Driftless Area. I lived in Mount Horeb for nearly 40 years and it appears American Transmission Company is at it again. From the yard signs I saw last week, I'm glad people are fighting back the monster. I think John Muir and Aldo Leopold would agree with local citizens that this is an abuse of the land ethic.
Technology will soon put the ATCs of the country out of business. I look forward to the day we are paying ATC to tear down the transmission lines along I-94, and hope my former neighbors are successful in saving the southwestern part of the state from ever getting them in the first place.
Keep fighting, Wisconsin. Keep America Beautiful.
Alfred Jackson, Colorado Spring, Colorado