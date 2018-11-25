We are opposed to the expansion of the Cardinal Hickory Creek power line and believe cheaper, less damaging ways can cover Wisconsin's electric demand while reducing carbon dioxide.
Property rights have been eroding for more than a decade along right of ways in Wisconsin. The arbitrary destruction of forests and natural habitat continues unchecked. American Transmission Co.’s policy of no woody vegetation through mowing or spraying is turning right of ways into dead zones that fragment and isolate forests, stranding wildlife. Hacking the limbs from edge trees is degrading forests, opening them up to sunlight, pests and disease.
ATC's policy is dumbed-down to the lowest common denominator. Native vegetation is killed while grasses better suited to the prairies of western Minnesota and the Dakotas are seeded in. The small trees and shrubs that federal studies have shown to be beneficial for both the facility and the environment are gone. There are no hedgerows for nesting birds, no berries or insects. Deer resort to raiding home gardens.
The Public Service Commission promised to study vegetation management but did nothing. Our state has abdicated any say in right of way management, thereby stripping us of all property rights.
Lila Zastrow and Dave Hendrickson, Seymour