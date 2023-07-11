The Democratic Party has spent the last 60 years creating a culture of victimhood and dependence and now labels almost everything and anything as racist. How do they still have a place at the table?

One reason -- it has worked for them.

It has worked because the other political party has not convinced those same people of the benefits of less government and more independence. Less government is better for the people today, and will be the better for the country we leave to future generations. The country's $32 trillion debt is exhibit No. 1.

Why would one party be so adamant about controlling so many people under the guise of helping them? We only have to look at the results of the War on Poverty. I believe their desire for power usurps everything else. It's impossible to understand how so many people in a country built on freedom and financial opportunity are willing to give their opportunities away to the power-hungry Democratic Party.

The more power the government gains, the less chance this cycle will ever be reversed -- and the sooner this country replaces excellence with mediocrity or worse.

Dean McGuire, Waunakee