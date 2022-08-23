Power corrupts long-term leaders -- Harry David Snook

Friday's letter to the editor "Term limits make democracy better" was on point.
The counter argument to term limits for Congress has always been that we need people with government experience in government. But in my five decades of observing and participating in the political process, it has become apparent that Washington changes people. The longer they are in the "club," the more they look like club members and less like representatives of their home constituents.
I have voted in many elections over the years.
They amass power on committees, using that as a reason to return them to Washington. Long terms on powerful committees attract big money to them. If terms were limited, there would be less incentive for lobbyists to lavish huge campaign contributions to key (long-serving) member of Congress.
The evidence is in: The negatives outweigh the potential positives for indefinite terms. Term limits are now needed.
Harry David Snook, Madison